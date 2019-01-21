BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A woman, in an effort to warn others of the dangers of moose, posted a video on social media of a moose charging skiers and snowboarders at a ski resort.

The Summit Daily News reports Lauren Drogsvold captured the video Saturday at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The video shows a large bull moose approach and then charge a crowd of people. There were no reports of injuries.

Resort CEO John Buhler recently said staff tries to prevent guests from approaching the highly territorial herbivores, which are generally peaceful but can turn aggressive when they feel threatened.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mike Porras says the agency has jurisdiction over moose. He says wildlife officers are the only law enforcement personnel that can decide when to tranquilize and move a moose.

Wildlife officials say you should stay at least 30 yards away from moose and other large wildlife. The best thing to do if you spot an animal like this is to stop moving and let the animal take the lead -- usually they'll walk away from you.

And, if the animal appears to be aggressive, back away slowly. Moose are predators, and you never turn your back to a predator.

A charging moose can reach speeds of up to 35 miles per hour.

RELATED: A guide on how to react to every animal you might see on a Colorado trail

RELATED: How to interact with Colorado wildlife

___

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS