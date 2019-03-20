DENVER — Denver, along with other Colorado cities, have for many years been a popular moving destination.

But a recent report from online real estate company Redfin found that people may be more keen on packing up and heading out of the Mile High City.

Denver ranks fifth for a growing net outflow, meaning more people are searching the Redfin website for homes outside the city than inside it.

Denver's net outflow was 2,577, with 23.8 percent of people searching elsewhere, according to Redfin's report.

The top destination? Seattle ranks No. 1 for both Denverites and nationally.

Redfin's report is a break from trends in recent years.

For example, a pair of January 2018 reports -- one from moving company U-Haul and another from United Van Lines -- ranked Colorado among the top states nationally for inbound migration.

In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau found that Denver was the fastest-growing large city in the U.S.

Also in 2014, economists forecast that the state's job growth would be among the top 10 states in the nation.

Nationally, 25 percent of Redfin home searchers looked to move to another metro area in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Redfin's report is based on more than 1 million users who searched for homes across 87 metro areas from October through December.

