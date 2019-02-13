Not every couple in the world can look back on decades of memories. For Kathleen and John Kilian, they'll have lived through 50 years together on July 19 of this year.

The couple's relationship got its start more than 1,700 miles away. She was in high school and he was in college - just two years older than her. They married in Washington state and then moved to the Rockies.

"We love Colorado and we decided to stay," Kathleen explained to 9NEWS. "And we've been here about 35 years..."

The couple had a son and built a life. But their later years brought on challenges. Like the time in 2006 when Kathleen wasn't feeling too great. She went in for a routine checkup and asked for a colonoscopy.

"June 28, 2006," Kathleen said. "Went in for the colonoscopy and found out I had colon cancer and it ended up being stage 4."

John said she told the doctors they must be lying to her. He said the pair thought they were just going in for a test.

"I had a couple operations and then a couple years later, I had a mammogram and found out I had breast cancer," Kathleen continued.

Two cancer diagnoses were mind-blowing to the couple, especially because of their active lifestyle and total lack of cancer in the family.

But the blows kept coming.

"That was about the time they found that I had melanoma," John said. "I had 14 on my brain. They cut out some of those..."

Kathleen reminded him that he had some on his lung, too.

The pair had to work together and lean on one another back then. It was something John and Kathleen had never had to think about before.

"He means everything to me," Kathleen explained. "I would be lost without him."

The pair took turns being caretaker. Basically, it came down to whoever felt better on whatever day. In the present, Kathleen is in remission with regular check-ups and John is still battling his disease. Together, they still find a way to smile.

"If I had a magic wand to make us both healthy, I'm all for it," Kathleen joked. "I asked the doctor if he had one and he just laughed and said, 'no.'"

While the duo doesn't have a magic wand or the perfect set of words that'll make everything better, they do have one thing. And it's something they've always had - as long as they've been together.

"Really caring, unconditional love," Kathleen said, "being there for one another."

