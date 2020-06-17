DBL host Sam Schacher to talk about motherhood with Corey Rose on 9NEWS

The pair will talk about expanding a family from one kid to two and returning to work during a pandemic on "It Takes a Village."

DENVER — Being a new mom is hard enough, but try doing it during a global pandemic.

That’s what happened to Daily Blast Live host Sam Schacher, who returned to work recently after spending her maternity leave in quarantine during the height of COVID-19.

She’ll discuss this as well as postpartum depression and expanding her family to two kids on the June 18 edition of “It Takes a Village" on 9NEWS Mornings.

The interview will air during the 6 a.m. hour. “It Takes a Village” is a community for new moms to discuss the challenges and successes that comes with raising a family, with Morning Show Anchor Corey Rose sharing some of her personal experiences.

Schacher is a mom to Sophie and Miles. Before joining Denver-based DBL, Schacher – a broadcast journalist – worked on-air for CNN and also cohosted Dr. Drew on Call on HLN.

She also hosted and produced the popular internet show Pop Trigger for the Young Turks.