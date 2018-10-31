Someone parked a double-decker bus at a Georgetown hotel, then left

Georgetown — There’s a wild mystery in Georgetown that rolled into town over the summer and then never left.

Elise Streng works at the Americans Best Value Inn and said there’s a big, double-decker bus sitting in the parking lot after someone left it months ago.

“You don’t see them very often legitimately,” Streng said. “It’s a double decker bus you would see in England.”

The bus has a spiral staircase and license plates that are all the way from Newark, England. Yet, somehow the bus ended up parked in the middle of the Colorado mountains.

“There’s a lot of curiosity around it – how it got here, where it came from,” Streng said.

While they know that is was once in England, they have no idea where it’s going down the road.

They don’t have the keys, and without a title they can’t sell it. Towing the bus would be expensive, but Streng and staff are still optimistic something can be done with it.

“Hopefully we can figure how what to do wit it and where it goes,” Streng said. “It can be used for a better purpose.”

