Redstone — When most people reach Redstone, which is about three hours from Denver between Glenwood Springs and Aspen, town historian Sue McEvoy says the questions are not far behind.

“You will see countless cars pulled over year-round wondering what these are,”’ McEvoy said. “It’s probably the Number 1 question asked.”

At the entrance of town along Highway 133, there are hundreds of strange dome-shaped structures that Peter Martin with the Redstone Historical Society says might be surrounded by the beauty of mountains and steep canyon walls but still manage to get all the attention from people stopping for pictures.

“They are trying to figure out what they are,” Martin said.

Some think they are giant beehives, others wonder if the large domes were built for a neighborhood of hobbits or hippies. What is known is that they date back more than 100 years and more than 200 of them were used during the big coal boom between 1899 and 1902.

“They mined the coal about five miles down the road here and brought it down here to the coke ovens,” Martin said.

The coke ovens were used to produce a compound called coke for the steel industry with each domed oven holding around three tons of coal, which was cooked for two days into coke.

“High grade coal and you have burned it down to almost a lava rock or charcoal form and it’s much lighter and burns hotter,”’ McEvoy said.

Anyone passing through Redstone, Colorado have no doubt seen the weird dome shaped structures along Highway 133.

At one point, the 249 coke ovens were the largest coking facility in the state of Colorado and the ones in Redstone are some of the last still standing in the state.

It’s why the Redstone Historical society, Pitkin County and the state have spent years along with around $800,000 to restore them.

“We are so lucky to have them restored 10 years ago,”’ McEvoy said. “They really are a work of art."

The restoration is something McEvoy said will help keep the coke ovens around for years to come so that future generations can keeping wondering what they are.

9 Facts about the Redstone coke ovens

Coke Ovens were built in the 1890s during a big coal boom in the Redstone area that supplied nearly half of Colorado’s coal needs.

There was a short time in the 1970s when hippies took over the coke ovens and used them for housing.

Each coke oven could hold three tons of coal which would be cooked down making it lighter and able to burn hotter. The process also made it easier to get coal to Pueblo for steel production.

In 1899 with 249 coke ovens, Redstone's was the largest coke facility in the state.

Charles Osgood built the coke facility and to house the workers built the village of Redstone at a cost of $5 million, or $141 million in modern dollars.

By 1909, all coke operations had ended, and the ovens started to fall into disrepair

About 10 years ago a massive $800,000 project was started to preserve the ovens and now they are on the National register of Historic Places

They are located off Highway 133 about 18 miles from Carbondale, in Redstone there are usually several cars and at least a dozen tourist wondering around the ovens taking pictures

There are plans for an interactive walkway around the coke ovens, so people can learn more about the history.

