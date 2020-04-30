x
We want to highlight the nurses who have made a difference in your life

May 4 - 12 is National Nurses Week, and now more than ever, these invaluable members of our community deserve our thanks.
Credit: Bobbi Sheldon,
Mural by Austin Zucchini-Fowler

DENVER — The mural of the nurse in boxing gloves off Colfax says it all.

During these difficult times, nurses are some of the biggest heroes among us. They’re taking care of the people who need it most, and it’s important that we show them how much we appreciate them for their sacrifices. 

May 6 through 12 is National Nurses Week. 9NEWS Mornings will be highlighting the men and women on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need your help telling their stories.

Say thank you to a nurse and tell your community how much their work means to you by uploading a video to the form below. 

The Colorado Heath Care Association is also accepting PPE donations. You can contact them at: PPE@cohca.org. Messages of support for nurses at longterm care centers can be shared on their Facebook page.

Check out some of the stories below to learn about the nurses making a difference in our community during these unprecedented times. 

