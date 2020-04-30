We want to highlight the nurses who have made a difference in your life

May 4 - 12 is National Nurses Week, and now more than ever, these invaluable members of our community deserve our thanks.

DENVER — The mural of the nurse in boxing gloves off Colfax says it all.

During these difficult times, nurses are some of the biggest heroes among us. They’re taking care of the people who need it most, and it’s important that we show them how much we appreciate them for their sacrifices.

May 6 through 12 is National Nurses Week. 9NEWS Mornings will be highlighting the men and women on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need your help telling their stories.

Say thank you to a nurse and tell your community how much their work means to you by uploading a video to the form below. The 9NEWS Morning show team is working to organize a surprise for one Colorado nurse.

