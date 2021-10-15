Lead prosecutor in Morphew case takes new job

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey is taking another job with the 10th Judicial District in Pueblo.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — One of the prosecutors handling the murder trial of Barry Morphew has resigned from the 11th Judicial District.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey's last day with the district is Friday, Nov. 5. District Attorney Linda Stanley told The Gazette that Lindsey is headed to Pueblo to work in the 10th Judicial District under DA Jeff Chostner.

>The above video is an earlier report about the Morphew case.

"I have resigned my position at this office," Lindsey said in an email, "and will no longer be a point of contact for this or any other case in the 11th Judicial District."

Stanley said Lindsey will be missed, but that his resignation will not be a detriment to the Morphew case. "We wish we had the opportunity to resolve any issues he may have had," said Stanley. She added Lindsey knew the Morphew case well but there are other prosecutors on the team who are just as determined to put Morphew behind bars.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.