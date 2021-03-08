Morrison police chief resigning after 3 months

“I do feel that this department has the opportunity to be incredible but the current timing for hiring is not ideal due to the shortages experienced nationwide."

MORRISON, Colo. — Morrison's police chief will leave the department at the end of October, three months after taking the job.

When Misty Siderfin became the chief in July, 10 officers had left the Morrison Police Department in a span of seven months. Citing a staffing shortage, Morrison even entered into an agreement with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office in August, so that they could handle law enforcement duties.

That’s part of the reason Siderfin said she opted to resign.

“At this point in time, I am unable to continue within this role due [to] the limited resources, lack of financial stability and budgeting for the Police Department,” Siderfin wrote, in part, in her resignation letter.

She also said she did a salary analysis for officers, reviewed the financial history of the department and worked on a budget proposal in order to find out why the department is suffering.

“I do feel that this department has the opportunity to be incredible but the current timing for hiring is not ideal due to the shortages experienced nationwide,” Siderfin said. “Although I am honored to have been selected as the Chief of Police for the Morrison Police Department, I am submitting my letter of resignation.”

Siderfin said her last day will be Thursday.

9NEWS reached out to Morrison's mayor, the town board and Siderfin for additional comment. They have not yet replied.