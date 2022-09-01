1st West Nile-related death in Adams County

The Tri-County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions – use insect repellents and limit outdoor activity during dawn.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The first human death related to the West Nile virus has been confirmed in Adams County.

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) said a resident in their 60s contracted the virus and died – the likely cause was a complication from an underlying infection.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of this Adams County resident,” said Dr. John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, executive director of TCHD. “The increased rain and warmer weather have given mosquitos an ideal breeding habitat this season. I urge people to take precautions, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.”

The West Nile is contracted through a mosquito bite. Symptoms may include a fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue – yet many people who are infected with the virus won't show symptoms, said the health department.

A typical West Nile season runs from May through October – most human cases are reported in August and September when more mosquitos are most prevalent.

Tips on how to protect yourself from mosquito bites include:

Use insect repellents outdoors. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active.

Colorado reported 175 human cases of West Nile in 2021, including 11 deaths. In 2022, there have been 39 human cases, 25 hospitalizations and three deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.