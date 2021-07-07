West Nile virus found in Colorado for first time this season

The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos for the first time this season.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment announced the first confirmed detection of the West Nile virus in Colorado mosquitos this season.

Weld County said the count of the species of mosquito that caries the virus is three times higher this season.

> Video above: In 2018, two human cases of West Nile virus were found in Colorado.

“The increasing hot weather and afternoon thundershowers have created favorable conditions for the Culex mosquito that carries West Nile virus,” said Mark Lawley, executive director of the Weld County Health Department.

The county said there are no human cases of West Nile in Weld County. However, they advise the public to be vigilant "...because West Nile virus has a permanent summer presence in Colorado,” Lawley said.

Some tips form health officials to prevent mosquito bites:

Drain standing water. Drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, and puddles.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk or dawn, this is when mosquitos are most active.

Use inset repellent that contains deet. Other repellents containing picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol are also effective against mosquitoes.

Wear long sleeves, pants and a hat in areas where mosquitos are active.

