EL PASO COUNTY — The mother of a toddler who died from a gunshot wound earlier this month in El Paso County near the southern edge of Colorado Springs has been arrested on a charge of child abuse resulting in death, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Melissa Adamson, 32, was booked on Tuesday.

On Oct. 21, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Hartford St for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived they were flagged down by the parents of the 2-year-old boy. The mother had the boy in her arms, according to the release from the sheriff's office.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he died, the release said. Investigators have not said exactly how the boy was shot but said his death is not being investigated as a homicide.

