KUSA — If you show up at a Colorado motor vehicle office on Wednesday and find that it's closed, there's a reason.

Motor vehicle offices across the state will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 3 to undergo a total technology upgrade. The offices are also closed Saturday and Sunday while the upgrade completes.

This is the first statewide technology upgrade for that division since the 1980s.

"We've been working with a 1980s MS-DOS system," said Julie Jackson, a spokesperson for Adams County Clerk & Recorder. Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft developed the MS-DOS computer operating system in 1981 and released the last update in 2000.

"The new system is much more up-to-date and more in line with current standards," Jackson said. "It improves some online services. It should be faster."

Motor vehicle staff have already been training on the new system, called Colorado DRIVES.

"Once everyone on the staff is trained...it will improve the overall customer experience," Jackson said. "It should help things move faster, things get saved a little bit easier."

Motor vehicle customers can expect longer-than-normal wait times through August while the training takes place.

Adams County Clerk & Recorder Stan Martin said his office urges residents to complete August renewals after Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Several motor vehicle and renewal services are also offered online at:

Online ( colorado.gov/renewplates )

) Gov2Go app ( colorado.gov/gov2go )

) Renewal kiosks

Upgrades included in the technology are:

Improved online vehicle registration renewal

Out of state emissions extension

Emissions waiver application

Generate prior receipts

Duplicate registration receipt request

2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator

Document uploading

Personalized plate request

Change of address

New registration

"We are excited to introduce the DRIVES system into both driver license and motor vehicle offices in Colorado," said Department of Revenue Executive Director Michael Hartman. "This new system offers a 35-year leap in technology, which will allow for a faster customer experience with several additional online service options."

