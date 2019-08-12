SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters provided an escort on Interstate 70 on Sunday for fallen Summit Fire firefighter Ken Jones, who died on Saturday after falling from a five-story building while battling a fire.

The Summit Fire and EMS Department said the motorcade on I-70 and CO 93 was taking Jones' body to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Other fire agencies, including Red, White & Blue Fire, the Vail Fire Department, Golden Fire Department, and others, paid their respects by standing tribute for Jones along the route.

The motorcade was not a formal procession. Summit Fire officials said a public procession could come at a later date.

Members of the public who would like to pay tribute to Jones can take cards and flowers to the West Metro Fire Rescue station at 3535 S. Kipling St. in Lakewood.

