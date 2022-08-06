x
Motorcycle crash leaves man dead

Police said the crash happened around noon Saturday at South Peoria Street and East Archer Place.
AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Aurora Saturday. 

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Archer place just after 12 p.m. 

When officers got there, they found an unresponsive 36-year-old man lying in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

APD said their preliminary investigation has revealed that the man was driving his Ducati motorcycle south on South Peoria Street at high speed when he crashed into the passenger side of a Cadillac sedan that was making a left-hand turn. 

The driver of the Cadillac stayed at the scene and was not hurt. 

APD said investigators are working to determine how fast the motorcycle was going before the crash, as well as any other contributing factors.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released. That information will come from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after his family is notified.

