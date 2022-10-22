2 injured after crash involving a motorcycle in Aurora

Police said a car involved drove away without stopping. The driver was found a short time later.

AURORA, Colo. — A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. at East Warren Place and South Peoria Street in Aurora. That's just north of East Iliff Avenue.

Aurora Police said the vehicle and motorcycle crashed into one another, and that the vehicle's driver left the scene.

The two people riding on the motorcycle were rushed to the hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

APD said they found the vehicle and driver involved near the crash scene. Police did not say if the driver will face charges.