
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle slid under a pickup truck, which started a fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a fiery crash in Jefferson County Saturday evening. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said a motorcycle was traveling at high speed on South Wadsworth Boulevard when it slid under a pickup truck at West Peakview Drive just after 5 p.m.

The crash caused the truck to catch fire, the sheriff's office said. South Metro Fire Rescue responded and put the fire out. 

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was killed. The driver of the pickup was not hurt. 

The northbound lanes of South Wadsworth Boulevard were closed at West Coal Mine Avenue. West Peakview Drive was closed in both directions. 

The Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash. 

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

