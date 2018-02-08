The Lakewood motorcycle officer who was injured in an accident along Colfax Avenue at Vance Street Thursday afternoon involving two other vehicles remains in serious condition, the department said in a Tweet.

Friday morning, the department said the officer was undergoing surgeries but did not elaborate.

The Lakewood Police Department said the crash happened at 1 p.m. Thursday and sent at least one other motorist to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other passengers were injured.

Colfax was shut down at Wadsworth Boulevard and Teller Street in both directions - several blocks - during the investigation into the wreck which lasted several hours. The Jefferson County Accident Response Team investigated the wreck.

Lakewood police are asking for prayers for their officer.

A look at one of the vehicles involved in the Lakewood crash. (Photo: Lakewood Police/Twitter)

Our motor officer was transported with serious injuries. Your prayers are appreciated.— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2018

