FORT COLLINS, Colo. —

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after police said he went off the road and dropped into a ditch canal.

The crash happened near Rolland Moore Drive and Centre Avenue -- about a mile south of the Colorado State University campus.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, witnesses said the motorcyclist was headed south on Centre Avenue when he went off the side of the road at Roland Moore and into an empty canal. His 2002 Yamaha motorcycle collided with the far right side of the bank and flipped into an open field, according to police.

The victim died at the scene. His identity will be released once his family is notified.

Speed is believed to have played a role in the crash, according to police.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS