Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash

Don Lambuth Jr. and his motorcycle were left on the side of the road as the driver of the car who hit him took off near 6th Avenue and Interstate 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop.

"Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."

Lambuth is recovering. The stitches are gone and the scars are healing. But the investigation into the hit-and-run crash that left him and his motorcycle on the side of the highway will take far longer.

"I didn’t even see the car coming," said Lambuth. "All I saw was out of the corner of my eye, and I caught it and then the car hit me and I just slid."

Hit and runs are really hard to solve. Lambuth’s case is even harder. Investigators told him there aren’t any security cameras on the overpass that record traffic between 6th Avenue and I-25. No witnesses have come forward to say they know what the car looked like or who was driving it. It’s now been nearly three weeks.

Motorcyclists account for nearly a quarter of traffic fatalities every year in Colorado, even though motorcycles make up just 3% of the vehicles on the road. Lambuth wasn’t wearing a helmet. He knows better now.

"I thought I was invincible not wearing a helmet. But I learned a valuable lesson that day. It’s not really in your hands. It’s other people around you," said Lambuth. "They had to have known they hit me. My motorcycle is very loud. It’s a very loud Harley. Just to swing over like that is crazy."

Lambuth had road rash all throughout his body and needed 15 stitches in his head to heal the wounds.