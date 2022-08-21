1 motorcyclist dead in crash on East Colfax

Aurora Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street.

AURORA, Colo. — One motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two other SUVs in Aurora on Sunday morning.

Aurora Police Department (APD) said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on East Colfax when he was struck by a Ford SUV after trying to avoid a collision with another white SUV.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street at 1:44 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the Ford SUV remained on the scene while the driver of the unidentified white vehicle left.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office once their next-of-kin has been notified.

Aurora Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage, that hasn't already spoken to investigators to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section at 303-739-6423.

#TrafficAlert The intersection at Colfax and Moline is shut down for an investigation of a serious crash. An adult male driving a motorcycle and a Ford SUV collided. Investigators will determine cause and fault. Avoid the area. The roadway will be closed for an extended time. pic.twitter.com/BGn0zJ86yx — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 21, 2022





