Motorcyclist dies after crash with tow truck in Aurora

Police are investigating the Saturday night crash at East Mississippi Avenue and South Blackhawk Street.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night.

APD said officers were called out to the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Blackhawk Street at around 7:50 p.m.

Police said officers found an uninjured man driving a tow truck that had been involved in a crash with a motorcycle, and that the man who had been riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD said traffic investigators determined that the motorcycle was heading east down East Mississippi Avenue just west of South Blackhawk Street at high speed and was driving between vehicles that were stopped for a red light.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle crashed into the side of the tow truck as it was making a left turn on a green arrow from East Mississippi Avenue onto South Blackhawk Street.

The name of the motorcycle rider will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

