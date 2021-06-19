Motorcyclist killed in Lakewood crash

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Union Boulevard and West 4th Avenue, just south of West 6th Avenue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Saturday night.

According to a release from LPD, agents responded to the crash on northbound Union Boulevard near West 4th Avenue at around 9 p.m.

They found that a male motorcycle rider had crashed into a curb on Union Boulevard and was thrown from the motorcycle, LPD said.

No other vehicles were involved, according to LPD, and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police said the rider's name will not be released until his family has been notified.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.