Motorcyclist killed in Lakewood crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Saturday night.
According to a release from LPD, agents responded to the crash on northbound Union Boulevard near West 4th Avenue at around 9 p.m.
They found that a male motorcycle rider had crashed into a curb on Union Boulevard and was thrown from the motorcycle, LPD said.
No other vehicles were involved, according to LPD, and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
Police said the rider's name will not be released until his family has been notified.
