Mountain lion spotted in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Police said the mountain lion was spotted near Matthews Street and Tulane Drive.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Not a sight you see in a residential area every day-- a mountain lion.

Fort Collins Police (FCP) said a mountain lion was spotted in a Fort Collins neighborhood Monday morning.

FCP said they received reports of sightings near Matthews Street and Tulane Drive. In that area, there are many homes, a church, businesses and an elementary school.

Police have not said if the mountain lion is still in the area, however, if someone spots the mountain lion they are asked to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) or FCP.

FCP asked anyone in the area to be aware of their surroundings and to keep an eye on small pets and children.

According to the CPW website, you should do the following if you spot a mountain lion:

Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape. Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.

when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly. Stop or back away slowly , if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.

, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright. Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you're wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won't panic and run.

Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you're wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won't panic and run. If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones , branches, or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.

, branches, or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion. Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools, and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up.

if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools, and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up. Haze it away with loud noises (set off your car alarm).

