BOULDER — A mountain lion was able to enter a home in Boulder Thursday night, getting stuck in the house and killing a house cat before being safely shepherded out.

Wildlife officers believe the mountain lion was able to get into the home on the 400 block of Marine Street by pushing through a screen door, said Shannon Aulabaugh, public information officer with the City of Boulder. A news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the mountain lion was likely trying to get to a cat inside.

Once inside, the mountain lion was not able to get back out of the house and ended up roaming around and at some point killed the homeowners' house cat.

Luckily, the homeowners were not home at the time.

The homeowners returned at around 10:40 p.m. and found the mountain lion inside their house, according to Aulabaugh. That's when they called Boulder police.

CPW officers and police spent over an hour coaxing the mountain lion out of the home by using non-lethal bean-bag rounds, the release said. It eventually left by the front door after midnight.

Aulabaugh said this type of encounter is "unheard of in the City of Boulder and very worrisome to CPW."

They ask homeowners in the area to be extra cautious and to keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night.

CPW also said they will have extra officers in the area Friday and over the weekend to make sure the mountain lion does not return.

