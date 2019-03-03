LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro firefighter Cody Mooney spent his life trying to help others, so it’s fitting that his final act will also save a life.

The 31-year-old lost his battle with an aggressive brain tumor over the weekend, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue. A procession of fellow firefighters and medical personnel escorted Mooney down the hallway at Littleton Hospital for his final act: donating his organs.

Mooney is the father of four children. According to South Metro Fire, his wife is expected to give birth to their fifth child in just a few weeks.

South Metro Fire tweeted that it is working to support Mooney’s family. No information has been posted at this time about how the public can donate, but we will share that link once it becomes available.

