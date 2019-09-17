MORRISON, Colo. —

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds were found near Mt. Lindo Cemetery Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, deputies asked for the public to avoid the area.

Details about the investigation were not immediately available. The sheriff's office said there is not a danger to the public but did not say why. A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said he didn't know if there was an outstanding suspect.

The men were found by people who were on a walk in the area.

The cemetery will be closed during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office. That is expected to last for the rest of the day.

Mt. Lindo Cemetery is owned by Olinger and is on top of Mt. Lindo. It is recognizable due to the illuminated cross on the east side of the mountain.

It is located in the 5900 block of South Turkey Creek Road off of US 285.

