Mudslide traps hikers, vehicles in Bridal Veil Falls area

Deputies were assisting motorists and hikers who were stranded by the 35-foot-side mudslide, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A mudslide that was 35 feet wide and 3 to 5 feet deep trapped hikers and motorists on Monday in the Bridal Veil Falls area near Telluride.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the mudslide had trapped several hikers and at least 15 vehicles.

Sheriff's office deputies, the Telluride Marshal's Department, and San Miguel County Road and Bridge were on scene.

Deputies were trying to assist the trapped parties. The sheriff's office asked people to stay away from the area.

Road and Bridge said on social media that County Road K69, the road to Bridal Veil Falls, was closed due to the mudslide.

Road and Bridge aimed to have a temporary road for vehicles to descend in place by the end of Monday, the sheriff's office said.

San Miguel Road and Bridge also reported the closure of other county roads due to mudslides on Monday: Fall Creek Road; County Road K68, the road from Tomboy from Telluride, and Black Bear Pass.

Bridal Veil Falls, at 365 feet in height, is the tallest free-falling waterfall in Colorado. It's accessible by trail, about an hour's drive from Telluride.