WATCH LIVE: Aurora Police give update on crash that killed 3, injured 2 others

The wreck was reported at about 1:30 p.m. near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people have died and two others were injured in a crash near E. Iliff Avenue and S. Buckley Road on Wednesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

The wreck, which APD reported on twitter at 1:30 p.m., involved a vehicle and "multiple pedestrians," according to the department.

Two pedestrians were killed, along with driver of the vehicle involved, APD said. The extent of the injuries for the two other people hurt in the wreck were not immediately available.

Westbound Iliff Avenue is shut down at Pagosa Way while police investigate the crash. APD is working to determine what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

