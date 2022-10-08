Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash in Adams County

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Buckley Road near E-470.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Buckley Road near E-470, just southwest of Barr Lake State Park. Two pickup trucks, two sedans and an SUV were involved in the crash. Troopers said four people in the SUV -- the driver and three juveniles -- were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 10-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear how many other people were injured, or how serious their injuries were. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

