6 people hurt in Littleton house fire, firefighters say

South Metro Fire Rescue said all the victims are in stable condition.

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is investigating a house fire on South Broadway in Littleton, according to the SMFR Twitter page.

SMFR tweeted at 10:52 a.m. on Sunday that they responded to a house fire at 5939 S Broadway. A few minutes later, they tweeted that the call was reclassified as a "mass casualty incident" due to multiple people being injured.

At 11:22 a.m. SMFR said, six people were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Firefighters said that all of the victims are in stable condition.

Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the home, according to SMFR.

SMFR safety officers are using thermal imaging cameras to monitor heat and smoke coming from the basement, according to a tweet from SMFR.

Firefighters said the people inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started; this explosion knocked down the windows inside.

Fire crews have not released what might have exploded or caused it to explode.

Anyone traveling on South Broadway and Orchard Road should expect delays in the area as fire crews investigate the scene.

SB Broadway closed near scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we get more information.

