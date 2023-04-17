4 injured in structure collapse

Four people were taken to the hospital. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — At least four people were injured when a structure collapsed on the property of a steel distributor in Adams County Monday afternoon, South Adams Fire said.

Firefighters said it happened at 8573 Ulster St., which is the address of Intsel Steel West. Four people were taken to the hospital. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

Large, twisted metal beams could be seen on the ground outside of a building after the collapse.

> Video below: Sky9 goes over the scene:

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





