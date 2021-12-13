Denver Public Safety executive director to step down

Murphy Robinson has been in the position since January 2020.

DENVER — Denver's executive director of public safety announced he will be stepping down after two years holding the position.

Murphy Robinson took over as executive director in January 2020. He was also named Deputy Mayor by Mayor Michael Hancock in 2019 and 2021. Robinson will leave the position in January 2022.

Robinson previously worked as the city's chief operating officer and in the General Services Department, according to his biography on the city's website.

“I have not approached this decision lightly. Serving as the Director of Public Safety has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Robinson. “I have been planning a departure for some time and wanted to give my successor enough time in the life of the administration to make their mark and contribute in a meaningful way – just as I have been fortunate to do. I could not be more grateful to have worked alongside such incredible public servants. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I am confident that I am leaving the Department in good hands.”

Robinson assumed the title of Executive Director just before the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release announcing his departure, Robinson said he focused on uniting the Department of Safety agencies and creating sustainable criminal justice reform.

Mayor Michael Hancock released a statement on Robinson's pending departure:

“In the four years since he first joined my administration, Murphy has proven to be not only an outstanding public servant, but also a true asset to our city and our residents. He is a rising leader who never shied away from a challenge and approached problem-solving with a true innovative and collaborative spirit. While I will miss his partnership and leadership, our community has benefited greatly from his time here. Whatever endeavors he takes on in the future, I know he will bring the same level of dedication he brought to the city.”

The mayor will announce a nominee to replace Robinson in the coming days, a release states.

