'Being Gwen is being selfless:' Cyclist killed in crash remembered for her heart

Gwen Inglis was killed on Sunday when police said a man who was drunk and high swerved his car into the bike lane on Alameda Parkway.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — On Alameda Parkway in Lakewood, a white bike sits on the side of the road just past South Indiana Street, a symbol for the life lost there on Sunday morning.

“I just am still in shock that two days ago I was in this grass on my hands and knees trying to save my wife," Michael Inglis said to a crowd gathered to remember his wife. "It was so surreal to have my wife, my best friend, my stoker on my tandem--not here anymore."

Michael Inglis was biking just behind his wife Gwen when he told police he saw a car swerve into the bike lane and hit her.

He's a trained paramedic, but he said there was nothing he could do.

“We’ve all ridden this a thousand times and then it only takes once, one individual to change and devastate everybody’s lives," Michael Inglis.

Gwen Inglis was a 46-year-old champion cyclist. She was recently listed as the winner of Road Race Women ages 45 to 49 at the 2019 USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals.

"If I could sum up my sister in one word it would be love," said her brother Keith Erffmeyer. "She loved her racing friends. She loved her co-workers. She just loved all of you immensely."

On Tuesday morning, her friends and family said they were still in shock and that Gwen Inglis was often the glue that kept them connected.

"She honestly was the hub of our family," Erffmeyer said. "She would connect with all of us through text and emails and she kept us in communication."

“Being Gwen is being selfless and taking everybody else’s needs over your own," said Michael Inglis. "She was the most amazing, giving, loving gal that you could ever imagine. And when all these people say that, they’re not just making stuff up."

Michael Inglis biked to the memorial on the tandem bike they shared to show the hole that will forever be missing in his life.

The suspect that crashed his car into Gwen is facing charges that include vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

“Get off your phone," said Michael Inglis. "Quit drinking and driving. If you’re going to get high, stay home and don’t bring it on the road...I want people to pay attention when they’re driving. I don’t want people to change their attitude toward going for a ride."

On Saturday, Gwen's family is holding a memorial service at Red Rocks Church at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend, the family said.

