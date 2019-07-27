ESTES PARK, Colo. — A teenager had to be rescued by a Colorado National Guard helicopter after a fall at Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday.

According to a release from the park, park rangers learned that a 15-year-old male from Boulder had taken a 300 to 400 foot sliding fall in the Loft area between Mount Meeker and Longs Peak early Saturday morning. The area is described as steep terrain covered with a mix of snow, water, and rock.

The boy received numerous injuries, according to the release. Search and rescue crews found him at around 9 a.m. and provided advanced medical care.

Because of his location and his injuries, park officials said, search and rescue crews asked for help from a Colorado National Guard helicopter stationed at Buckley Air Force Base to pull him out. He was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows before being transported by Flight for Life to the hospital.