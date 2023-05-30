Colorado speller advances to quarterfinals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Aditi Muthukumar, 12, a seventh-grader at Hulstrom Options K-8 in Northglenn, made it through three preliminary rounds Tuesday.

DENVER — A Colorado seventh-grader on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Aditi Muthukumar, 12, of Westminster, made it through the first three preliminary rounds of the bee Tuesday. Two of those rounds required participants to correctly spell words, and in one round, they provided the definition of a word.

Aditi, who attends Hulstrom Options K-8 in Northglenn, correctly spelled "hsaing-waing" in the first round and "infotainment" in the third round. In the second round, she gave the correct definition for the word "accomplice" – a person who helps another commit a crime.

Colorado's other participant, Boulder fifth-grader Sofia Tommey Wu, 10, was eliminated on the word "pappardelle," which she spelled as "papardelle."

This year's spelling bee, being held just outside Washington, D.C., includes 231 spellers competing for scholarships and bragging rights.

A Colorado speller came close to winning last year's bee. Vikram Raju, who was a seventh-grader at Aurora Quest when he competed, was the runner-up and participated in the first-ever spell-off at the national spelling bee.

The most recent Colorado speller who won the bee was Pratyush Buddiga in 2002, and only seven Colorado spellers have won since the bee started in 1925.

Wednesday's quarterfinals will be streamed on ION Plus, Bounce XL and spellingbee.com. Visit spellingbee.com/watch and enter your zip code for instructions on how to watch in a specific area.

The semifinals will be held later Wednesday, and the finals will air live in primetime on ION and Bounce on Thursday.

