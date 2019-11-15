DENVER — Farming is good. honest. hard work, but it isn’t a career that’s attracting young professionals.

“U.S. agriculture is aging,” Sophie Akroft said.

As the executive director of National Young Farmers Coalition Akroft has the numbers to back up that claim.

“Farmers over 65 years old outnumber farmers under 35 years old by more than six to one,” she said.

Mike Grady

According to Akroft, the coalition is a grassroots network of young farmers and ranchers all across the country working to create a better future for agriculture. Aspiring farmers work alongside those with more experience to learn how to farm -- not just working the soil. They learn about applications, land use, water rights, legislative processes and more.

There are five National Young Farmers Coalition chapters in Colorado.

This week the organization’s top farmers are getting together in Boulder to share ideas at the National Leadership Convergence. Workshops, mixers and field work help the young people become better leaders at their home chapters. Part of the conference is a tour of several Front Range farms.

Mike Grady

One stop is at Sister Gardens in Denver operated by FrontLine Farming.

“It’s a Denver organization run by people of color building a better food system in their community,” Akroft said.

Sister Gardens showed off its 1 1/2-acre community garden surrounded by new condos in North Denver. Several farmers talked about their urban farming mission, the necessity to pay farmers and educating the community about locally sourced food.

After the chat there was a Native American land blessing ceremony.

Mike Grady

Akron said experiences like this are essential for the future of American agriculture.

“We’re all working for a similar end, and doing it in so many different and diverse ways," she said. "It’s really important to us to bring our farmers from across the country to learn from the people here in this community who are doing amazing work. To bring that inspiration back to our communities.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS