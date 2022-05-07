MSU to offer tuition-free education to all Native American, Indigenous students

The initiative begins in fall 2022 and waives tuition and fees for Colorado residents who are enrolled with a federally recognized Native nation.

DENVER — Native American and Indigenous students will be able to get a tuition-free college education at Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU) under an initiative that begins in fall 2022.

The university announced the program at the Auraria Native American and Indigenous Graduation Ceremony Saturday.

To qualify, a student must be a Colorado resident and enrolled with one of the 574 federally recognized Native nations, according to a release.

The release said the initiative aims to bolster student diversity and make college more affordable and accessible for Native American students.

"We are committed to our statutory mission and values of community, access, diversity respect and excellence and have been a statewide leader in access to post-secondary education," the release said.

The university said the initiative builds upon a bill passed in the state legislature last year that requires state higher education institutions to offer an in-state classification to Native students, allowing them to pay less tuition than out-of-state students.

