KUSA — Denver Fire Department is responding to a natural gas explosion that collapsed a building near North Santa Fe Drive and 4th Avenue.

Injuries at the scene have also been reported, according to DFD.

North Santa Fe Drive is closed in both directions at 1st and 3rd avenues for what Denver Police Department originally described in a tweet as an "incident."

Witnesses at the scene said they hear a loud booming noise.

ROAD CLOSED: Santa Fe is closed from 1st to 3rd. #DPD is assisting @Denver_Fire on an incident in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/NPwGDfN9PV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 14, 2018

