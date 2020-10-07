Nederland residents rocked by controlled detonations, officials aren't saying why

A small house explosion in the Big Springs neighborhood has led to numerous controlled detonations. Even Nederland's mayor said he doesn't know why.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — After a small home explosion last week, officials have been conducting numerous controlled detonations in Nederland, but have been mum about the reasons why.

“As I’m sure everyone is aware, a small explosion happened at a house Friday evening and ever since, experts from a number of agencies have been investigating the house and detonating some of what they’ve found,” Nederland Mayor Kristopher Larsen wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “The worst part of it is the uncertainty.

“Our first responders were exemplary in sharing information during the first hours after the explosion. As they learned more about what was in the house, other agencies got involved from the county upwards. Once that happened, information became harder and harder to get as the active investigation progressed.”

A photo sent to 9NEWS showed a large plume of smoke emerging from the mountains in Nederland.

The initial home explosion happened at 7 p.m. on July 3 at a home in the Big Springs neighborhood, according to the Nederland Police Department. What caused that explosion wasn’t known at the time, and one person was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

On July 5, police said investigators didn’t believe the explosion was meth-lab related and that other agencies were involved. Despite the fact the cause of the explosion wasn’t known, the Facebook post said the public wasn’t at risk.

The first controlled detonation at the house happened on July 7, 2020. Neighboring homes were told to evacuate, and people nearby were encouraged to stay inside, according to another Facebook post from Nederland Police.

There were additional detonations later that afternoon, and in a July 7 Facebook post, Nederland Police said “depending on what is found, additional controlled detonations could occur this evening and tomorrow morning.”

On July 8, Larsen wrote a lengthy post on Facebook detailing the confusion about the detonations.

“We want to know what is going on in the house. What are they finding that caused the explosion?” he wrote. “Is there still more in the house? What are they destroying in the subsequent detonations that shake our homes? And most importantly, is there any danger to anyone in town.

“I wish I could answer all those questions for you, but some can’t be answered at this time. What we do know is that we have our police and fire departments working with county, state and federal agencies to ensure that anything that is too dangerous to remove, whether because of what it is or because it is in some unlabeled and unknown container, is safely contained and eliminated on site. Yes, that means another day of occasional detonations.

“We’re fortunate the original explosion was as limited as it was.”

More detonations happened on Wednesday, according to Nederland Police, and once again nearby residents received a notification telling them to either evacuate or stay indoors.

Another detonation happened at the public works building, according to a bulletin.

“We do know that the house now is no threat to the neighborhood,” Larsen wrote on Facebook. “And in time, we’ll know more details of what happened and why. It’s incredibly frustrating to live with this uncertainty and what, if anything, we can do to prevent dangers like this in the future.

“I know this will be a topic of discussion at the board of trustees, and hope anyone with creative ideas will help us and share those ideas.”

Nederland is located about 30 minutes northwest of Boulder by way of Boulder Canyon.