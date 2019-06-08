JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Permits are about to go on sale for the 2019 Jeffco Open Space Firewood Sale at Flying J Ranch Park.

Purchase of firewood sale permits will be offered online starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

The firewood sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 to Sunday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 15.

Jeffco Open Space says 24 (two hour) slots will be available for each day of the firewood sale. A permit costs $25 with a strict limit of two permits per customer. An additional fee of $25 will apply for filling a truck and a trailer.

> To purchase firewood sale permits, visit click/tap here.

