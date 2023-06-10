Neighbors rally to help migrant arrivals

The number of people coming to Denver from across the Mexico-U.S. border is now reaching up to 300 people per night and residents offer supplies and housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Christian Thompson has been living in northwest Denver for 20 years. With newcomers arriving every day from across the border, Thompson wanted to help.

"There's a lot of people and there's a lot more coming every day," Thompson said.

The City of Denver reports hundreds of migrant arrivals on any given night up to more than 300. Genesis and Alexander arrived together from Venezuela.

"Well, we're here, it was a long trip," Genesis said. "We had to cross seven countries."

Denver city services and nonprofits provide the bulk of supports including housing. But, Thompson and other neighbors feel like that's not always enough. Thompson owns an additional property and offered it to Genesis and Alexander in the meantime.

"This house was going to see the wrecking ball because it was pretty rough and the inside was in pretty bad shape," Thompson said.

But, it is a warm place to sleep and a place for Genesis and Alexander to make food to eat.

"I'm the first one in my family to come here to the United States," Alexander said.

Current regulations leave migrants in a difficult place. Housing vouchers in Denver are now only available for 14 days. But, the wait to process work permits can take months leaving people like Alexander and Genesis in a state of survival limbo.

"I've been trying to get them as much work as I can," Thompson said.

Thompson and other neighbors have launched a grassroots movement through social media to get others to help by providing work, services, supplies, and even housing.

"if you have the means, it's it's really rewarding and it helps people learn about our system and get legitimate work and allow them to feel proud about the work that they're doing and contributing," Thompson said.

Genesis said she is grateful.

"We didn't expect this much hospitality from the people because they said, 'they are gringos and well, you can't expect much,' they said, but, but the truth is that we have had very good people and it is better than we expected, to be honest," Genesis said.