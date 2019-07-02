KUSA - Caring for all of the animals at the Denver Zoo is a tough job, and in 2020, guests will get a unique glimpse at exactly how this works.

Officials broke ground on a new animal hospital at the zoo on Thursday. It is being funded, in part, by the Elevate Denver Bond Program that was passed by Denver voters in 2017, according to a news release from the Denver Zoo.

The 22,000-square-foot facility will be home to a new laboratory, indoor and outdoor holding and quarantine spaces, as well as treatment rooms and surgery suites.

The hospital will have areas for impromptu animal demonstrations as well as a lobby that offers a glimpse into how the Denver Zoo’s veterinarians and staff keep animals healthy and happy.



