New Belgium makes foul-tasting beer to send message on climate change

The Fort Collins brewery said Torched Earth is made from ingredients one can expect in a climate-ravaged future.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing is making a beer that promises to be both foul-tasting and expensive.

There's a reason the Fort Collins-based brewery is making a beer nobody will want, except maybe as a collector's item or a gag gift. It's called Torched Earth, and it's made from the kinds of ingredients they say would be available in a climate-ravaged future.

They're making a point about what the future of beer could be if significant action isn't taken to fight climate change. To do that, they made Torched Earth from "less than ideal" ingredients: things like hop extracts and dandelions instead of fresh hops, malt extracts instead of malt and smoke-tainted water instead of purified water.

So, what can an adventurous beer lover brave enough to sample this offensive concoction expect? Well, New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer said it tastes like a Band-Aid. He also said it's priced for the future, adding that in a climate-ravaged world, a six-pack of their popular Fat Tire ale could one day cost $100.

New Belgium said on their website they brewed the beer "to inspire the 70% of Fortune 500 companies that don't have a real climate plan to make one now -- before it's too late."

An order of Torched Earth goes for $39.99 and includes two four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

Profits from the beer -- assuming they sell any -- will benefit Protect Our Winters (POW), a Colorado-based group devoted to fighting climate change.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.