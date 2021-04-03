New Colorado driver's license designs show off Centennial State

The "Iconic Colorado" contest kicked off in August 2020 and received more than 400 design submissions vying to refresh the state driver's licenses.

COLORADO, USA — The Centennial State's driver's licenses get a makeover in the fall with a redesign featuring scenes from some of the most iconic places in Colorado.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) kicked off the "Iconic Colorado" contest that asked for artwork that would transform the state licenses into works of art.

More than 400 submissions were received from 119 Colorado artists and it was narrowed down to two winning works of art.

Photographers Matt Nunez from Glenwood Springs and Gabriel Dupon, a native of Colorado, won the design contest after receiving the most votes from the public.

Nunez's winning photo of Mount Sneffels will be featured on the front-side of the new licenses, while Dupon's entry of a Sprague Lake photo will be found on the back-side of the new cards.

Each of the winning artists receives a $500 grant and bragging rights – while also having their artwork featured on the governor's offices and DMV media releases.

> Watch above video: In Other News: DMV launches contest to spruce up driver's licenses.