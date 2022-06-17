From world-class cyclist to cop: 'It was George Floyd and all of those things that motivated me'

DENVER — From 2005 to 2013, Kelly Fisher Goodwin was one of the best female cyclists in the U.S., racing all over the world for some of the country's top bike racing teams.
"We won a lot of races," she said. "I had a great career."
After stepping away from the sport to raise her two daughters, she's now back in uniform – not a bike-racing uniform, but the navy blue of Denver Police.
That's because because Kelly Fisher Goodwin, 47, is now Officer Kelly Fisher Goodwin, one of the 27 newest graduates of the Denver Police Department (DPD) training academy.
"It was one of the most challenging things I've ever done in my entire life – mentally, physically, emotionally, all of it." Fisher Goodwin said.
She made the decision to become a cop a few years ago, shortly after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Her goal, she said, was to be the change she wants to see in policing and to make Denver a safer city.
"What I always tell people is, remember when there were professional athletes and people who were motivated by 9/11 and joined the military?" Fisher Goodwin said. "So I was sort of that person, and it was George Floyd and all of those things that motivated me to join the police."
Fisher-Goodwin said she hopes to become a detective one day and maybe move up to leadership in the department. For now, she'll begin her career in Denver's District 3, perhaps, not surprisingly, as part of the bike unit.
"That would be fun, I would love it," Fisher Goodwin said.
When asked whether she thought any criminals could get away from her on a bike, Fisher Goodwin quickly responded with a laugh.
"I doubt it," she said.
At today's graduation ceremony, she was named the class' most inspiring officer and the honorary class mom.
