New evacuations ordered for Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County

Residents in the Glacier View filings, the Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area have been told to evacuate immediately.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — New mandatory evacuations were been issued Friday for some residents and businesses near the Cameron Peak Fire burning Larimer County.

Cameron Peak fire officials ordered mandatory evacuations for Glacier View filings, the Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area due to "immediate and imminent danger."

Residents who live there are told to evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible.

"Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business," the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. "Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area."

Voluntary evacuation orders were also issued Friday the Buckhorn Road (County Road 44H) from Pennock Pass to County Road 27 due to increased fire behavior.

A map of current evacuation areas is below:

Dry conditions have lead to higher fire danger on Friday in Colorado as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the northern and central mountains and foothills.

The warning went into effect at noon and will last until 8 p.m.

The fire, which was first reported on Aug. 13 east of Walden, has burned through 104,791 acres and is 27 percent contained. A lot of that growth occurred over Labor Day weekend when extreme and winds combined for explosive growth.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.