Officials to announce new emergency notification system

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Public safety officials will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning to announce a new emergency notification system.
The new system will cover areas in Adams County, the City and County of Broomfield and the City of Westminster.
Speakers will include Jeff Shrader with Jefferson County and Mike Brewer, Deputy Director with the Jefferson County Communications Center Authority.
>Video above: Text messages between city leaders show delay, confusion with Marshall Fire evacuation alerts.
Many of the 30 public safety agencies involved in creating the new system will be represented at the news conference, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
RELATED: Text messages between city leaders show delay, confusion with Marshall Fire evacuation alerts
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.