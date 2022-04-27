Officials to announce new emergency notification system

The new system will be announced during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Public safety officials will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning to announce a new emergency notification system.

Speakers will include Jeff Shrader with Jefferson County and Mike Brewer, Deputy Director with the Jefferson County Communications Center Authority.

>Video above: Text messages between city leaders show delay, confusion with Marshall Fire evacuation alerts.

Many of the 30 public safety agencies involved in creating the new system will be represented at the news conference, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

