New Jersey sports bettors wager more than $1 billion in September

DENVER — During the first year of sports betting here in Colorado, people wagered more than $2.3 billion.
Now, for the first time, a single state has handled more than $1 billion in bets in a single month. New Jersey reported just over $1 billion in bets during the month of September.
Figures released Monday show Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the three racetracks around the state that take sports bets collectively took $1.01 billion in such wagers in September.
That state started taking bets in 2018. Back then, they pulled in about $40 million in wagers. Now, the 20 mobile sportsbooks allowed in New Jersey are seeing about $34 million in bets every day.
We're still waiting on Colorado's numbers for September. Back in August, the state had more than $211 million bets on games. A large chunk of that was on baseball. Bettors lost about $15 million in that month.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
