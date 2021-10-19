New Jersey sports bettors wager more than $1 billion in September

For the first time, a single state has handled more than $1 billion in bets in a single month.

DENVER — During the first year of sports betting here in Colorado, people wagered more than $2.3 billion.

Now, for the first time, a single state has handled more than $1 billion in bets in a single month. New Jersey reported just over $1 billion in bets during the month of September.

Figures released Monday show Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the three racetracks around the state that take sports bets collectively took $1.01 billion in such wagers in September.

That state started taking bets in 2018. Back then, they pulled in about $40 million in wagers. Now, the 20 mobile sportsbooks allowed in New Jersey are seeing about $34 million in bets every day.

We're still waiting on Colorado's numbers for September. Back in August, the state had more than $211 million bets on games. A large chunk of that was on baseball. Bettors lost about $15 million in that month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.